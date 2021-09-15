Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) Shares Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,785 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,296 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.29% of Beazer Homes USA worth $1,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 281.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,128 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Beazer Homes USA during the first quarter worth $87,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Beazer Homes USA in the first quarter worth $116,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 19.6% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,523 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 20.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Beazer Homes USA alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on BZH. TheStreet raised shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Beazer Homes USA in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Beazer Homes USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Beazer Homes USA stock opened at $17.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 11.76. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a one year low of $10.96 and a one year high of $26.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $551.40 million, a P/E ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 2.08.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.32. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $570.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Beazer Homes USA Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc engages in the design and sale of single-family and multi-family homes. It operates through the following geographical segments: West, East, and Southeast. The West segment includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. The East segment consists of Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, and Virginia.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BZH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH).

Receive News & Ratings for Beazer Homes USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazer Homes USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.