Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Bought by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,621 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $5,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BDX. Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 84.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $69,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James C. Lim sold 6,956 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.44, for a total value of $1,790,752.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,093 shares of company stock worth $2,330,578 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BDX traded up $3.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $263.47. 18,850 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,353,387. The firm has a market cap of $75.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.89, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.23. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $219.50 and a 52-week high of $267.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.91.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

BDX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.33.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

