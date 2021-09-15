Befesa (ETR:BFSA) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $67.85

Befesa S.A. (ETR:BFSA) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of €67.85 ($79.82) and traded as high as €71.30 ($83.88). Befesa shares last traded at €70.60 ($83.06), with a volume of 37,624 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BFSA. Berenberg Bank set a €79.00 ($92.94) price target on shares of Befesa in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €77.00 ($90.59) price target on shares of Befesa in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €57.00 ($67.06) price target on shares of Befesa and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is €67.85 and its 200 day moving average is €61.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.30, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion and a PE ratio of 41.68.

Befesa SA provides environmental recycling services to the steel and aluminum industries in European and Asian markets. It operates through two segments, Steel Dust Recycling Services and Aluminium Salt Slags Recycling Services. The Steel Dust Recycling Services segment collects and recycles steel dust and other steel residues generated in the production of crude, stainless, and galvanized steel.

