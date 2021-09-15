BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Shares Gap Up to $368.89

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $368.89, but opened at $383.00. BeiGene shares last traded at $376.67, with a volume of 6,825 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BGNE. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of BeiGene from $388.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of BeiGene from $409.00 to $407.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BeiGene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $342.38.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $313.59 and its 200 day moving average is $323.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $34.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.35 and a beta of 0.88.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($5.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.74) by ($1.49). The company had revenue of $149.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.60 million. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 33.26% and a negative net margin of 138.52%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -12.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Lai Wang sold 455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.48, for a total transaction of $164,928.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Xiaobin Wu sold 1,156 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.93, for a total transaction of $382,555.08. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 363,725 shares of company stock valued at $54,608,208. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BGNE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in BeiGene in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 9.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of BeiGene by 4.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BeiGene by 1,069.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 16.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. 60.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE)

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

