Bellevue Asset Management LLC Sells 985 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Bellevue Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,702 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 985 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 5.8% of Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. H&H International Investment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 35,288,200 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,310,454,000 after purchasing an additional 7,186,900 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in Apple by 358,827.0% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 6,044,331 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $738,315,000 after buying an additional 6,042,647 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 1,041.0% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 6,118,670 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $747,396,000 after buying an additional 5,582,423 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in Apple by 265.5% in the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 6,935,205 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $949,846,000 after buying an additional 5,037,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 12,115.0% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,610,754 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $29,560,000 after buying an additional 3,581,194 shares in the last quarter. 56.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AAPL stock opened at $148.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $148.32 and a 200-day moving average of $135.13. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.10 and a fifty-two week high of $157.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

AAPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Apple from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on Apple from $144.27 to $163.99 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. UBS Group set a $175.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.88.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at $47,292,285.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock worth $359,229,278 in the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

