BENQI (QI) Achieves Market Cap of $54.36 Million

BENQI (CURRENCY:QI) traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. During the last seven days, BENQI has traded up 44.1% against the U.S. dollar. BENQI has a market cap of $54.36 million and $6.12 million worth of BENQI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BENQI coin can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000348 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002337 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.48 or 0.00075995 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.93 or 0.00126921 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.26 or 0.00177614 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,480.27 or 0.07250223 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,984.21 or 0.99962290 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $421.27 or 0.00877602 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002832 BTC.

BENQI Coin Profile

BENQI’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 325,692,000 coins. BENQI’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QiSwap is a fully decentralized protocol that automatically provides liquidity for QTUM based on automated market-making (AMM) algorithms. “

Buying and Selling BENQI

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BENQI directly using U.S. dollars.

