Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Sets New 52-Week High at $70.57

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $70.57 and last traded at $70.08, with a volume of 6157 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.15.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bentley Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Bentley Systems from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Griffin Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.47 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.61.

Get Bentley Systems alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.60. The company has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 135.59.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 74.37%. The company had revenue of $222.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.45 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.43%.

In related news, CTO Keith A. Bentley sold 85,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.86, for a total value of $5,102,466.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 16,736,109 shares in the company, valued at $1,001,823,484.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 201,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.78, for a total value of $12,877,245.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 938,425 shares of company stock worth $57,245,163. 24.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSY. Oribel Capital Management LP lifted its position in Bentley Systems by 4.1% during the first quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 9,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 906.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Bentley Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Bentley Systems by 17.4% during the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Bentley Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.44% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:BSY)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.