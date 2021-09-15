Berenberg Bank Increases Darktrace (LON:DARK) Price Target to GBX 850

Darktrace (LON:DARK) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 750 ($9.80) to GBX 850 ($11.11) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.89% from the company’s current price.
Shares of DARK stock opened at GBX 721 ($9.42) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 643.15. Darktrace has a 52 week low of GBX 250 ($3.27) and a 52 week high of GBX 787 ($10.28). The company has a market capitalization of £5.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38.
Darktrace Company Profile
