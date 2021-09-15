Berenberg Bank Increases Darktrace (LON:DARK) Price Target to GBX 850

Darktrace (LON:DARK) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 750 ($9.80) to GBX 850 ($11.11) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.89% from the company’s current price.

Shares of DARK stock opened at GBX 721 ($9.42) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 643.15. Darktrace has a 52 week low of GBX 250 ($3.27) and a 52 week high of GBX 787 ($10.28). The company has a market capitalization of £5.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38.

Darktrace Company Profile

Darktrace plc operates as an autonomous cyber security artificial intelligence (AI) company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers cyber defense solutions, which autonomously detects, investigates, and responds to advanced cyber-threats, including insider threat, remote working risks, ransomware, data loss, and supply chain vulnerabilities.

