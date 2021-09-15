Berenberg Bank Raises tinyBuild (LON:TBLD) Price Target to GBX 310

tinyBuild (LON:TBLD) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 295 ($3.85) to GBX 310 ($4.05) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of tinyBuild in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

Get tinyBuild alerts:

Shares of LON TBLD opened at GBX 270 ($3.53) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £545.50 million and a PE ratio of 135.00. tinyBuild has a fifty-two week low of GBX 195 ($2.55) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 304 ($3.97). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 242.04.

tinyBuild, LLC engages in the development of video games. It offers games for desktop, iOS, Android, MAC, Xbox, PS4, 3DS, VR, and Linux. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Bellevue, Washington.

Read More: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for tinyBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for tinyBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.