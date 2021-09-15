BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Acquires 380 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 9.2% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,207 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 37.6% in the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.7% in the first quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.9% in the first quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 1,291 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 16.6% in the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 4,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. 74.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LMT shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.20 target price (down previously from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $400.87.

Shares of LMT traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $345.83. The company had a trading volume of 25,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,473,404. The firm has a market cap of $95.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $364.77 and a 200-day moving average of $371.78. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $319.81 and a 12 month high of $399.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 123.35%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 41.87%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

