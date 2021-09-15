BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Acquires 686 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,772 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 686 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Betterment LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 27,168,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,053,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,421 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,634,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,007,000 after purchasing an additional 342,914 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,515,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,132,000 after purchasing an additional 489,172 shares during the last quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 8,335,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,808,000 after purchasing an additional 188,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,537,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,462,000 after purchasing an additional 278,027 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $1.65 on Wednesday, hitting $230.86. The stock had a trading volume of 63,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,879,019. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.22. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $162.85 and a 52-week high of $234.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

