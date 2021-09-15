BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Buys 12,379 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 265,324 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,379 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.6% of BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $30,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,539,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,406,746,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646,349 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,056,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,460,000 after purchasing an additional 429,368 shares in the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 19.3% during the second quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 6,700,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,569 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.1% in the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 6,475,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,829,000 after buying an additional 701,178 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,468,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,341,000 after buying an additional 46,152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

AGG traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.16. 98,247 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,782,740. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $113.20 and a one year high of $118.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.02.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.