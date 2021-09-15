BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,595 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,060 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $4,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PG. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth about $79,000. 62.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 315,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total value of $44,819,184.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $1,440,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 748,024 shares of company stock worth $106,760,698 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PG traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $145.62. 225,598 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,949,646. The company has a fifty day moving average of $141.87 and a 200 day moving average of $136.63. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $121.54 and a twelve month high of $147.23. The company has a market capitalization of $353.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.70.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

PG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Erste Group raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Truist boosted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.63.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

