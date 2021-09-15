BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Buys 9,790 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 296,824 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,790 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 2.6% of BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $22,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 424.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.58. 5,666,748 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.17 and a 200-day moving average of $75.15.

