BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,931 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,097 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Walmart by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth about $72,000. 30.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.59.

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 254,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total transaction of $38,441,871.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 666,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.71, for a total transaction of $91,789,223.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,507,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,446,936,046.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 21,035,211 shares of company stock valued at $2,963,644,200 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $144.65. 167,514 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,242,497. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.28 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $403.36 billion, a PE ratio of 40.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.40.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

