BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Has $11.90 Million Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,920 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for about 1.4% of BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $11,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 18,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 37,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 18,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Brookmont Capital Management grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 8,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Levy Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $109.49. 245,384 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,216,152. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.72. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.74 and a fifty-two week high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

