BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Has $15.52 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.8% of BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Lee Financial Co grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Arjuna Capital acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter.

VOO traded up $2.87 on Wednesday, reaching $411.28. The company had a trading volume of 378,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,917,534. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $295.04 and a fifty-two week high of $417.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $406.69 and its 200 day moving average is $388.18.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

