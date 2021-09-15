BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Has $2.83 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 19.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,509 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 153.4% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 178.2% during the 1st quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.93. 11,438 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 753,015. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.46. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $53.64 and a 52 week high of $56.35.

