BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Has $5.52 Million Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,435 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Medtronic comprises about 0.7% of BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $5,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDT. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 264.2% in the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1,316.7% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MDT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.18.

MDT stock traded up $1.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $132.51. The stock had a trading volume of 167,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,377,941. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.08 billion, a PE ratio of 46.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.79. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $98.94 and a fifty-two week high of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd.

In related news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total transaction of $1,440,835.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total transaction of $526,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,390 shares of company stock worth $14,140,470 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

