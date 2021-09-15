BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Has $64.02 Million Stock Position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,125,756 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,506 shares during the period. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises about 7.6% of BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC owned 1.64% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $64,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHR. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 52.1% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after buying an additional 25,041 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 164.1% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 60,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 37,442 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $4,300,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 587,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,234,000 after purchasing an additional 40,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WT Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 94,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,364,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,266. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.94. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $56.29 and a one year high of $58.77.

