BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Has $8.67 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 37.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,123 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $8,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 330.0% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $421.85. 2,358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,137. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $415.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $387.75. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $291.18 and a 52 week high of $430.28.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

