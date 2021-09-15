BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,283 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $4,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Argus upgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $184.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.06.

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 10,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,825,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.61, for a total transaction of $5,598,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,908,602.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,188 shares of company stock valued at $10,920,772. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CB stock traded up $2.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $183.72. 31,556 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,909,153. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $111.93 and a fifty-two week high of $187.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $175.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.15. The company has a market cap of $80.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61. Chubb had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $9.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.78%.

Chubb declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Featured Story: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.