BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,141 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 0.8% of BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 173,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 12.6% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 269,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,352,000 after acquiring an additional 13,775 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $434,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 108,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,055,000 after acquiring an additional 4,982 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $155.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 854 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,247. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $108.10 and a 1 year high of $158.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $152.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.00.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

