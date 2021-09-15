BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Sells 16,627 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 25.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,627 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 30,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $396,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 481,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,950,000 after acquiring an additional 18,551 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

SCHV traded up $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,336. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $50.21 and a 12 month high of $71.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.04.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

See Also: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.