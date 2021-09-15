Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.91 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) will announce $1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Best Buy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.70 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.13. Best Buy posted earnings per share of $2.06 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Best Buy will report full year earnings of $9.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.24 to $10.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $9.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.87 to $10.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Best Buy.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $11.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.54 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 64.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on BBY shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $86.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.44.

Shares of Best Buy stock traded down $0.90 on Wednesday, reaching $109.27. 2,067,097 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,449,693. Best Buy has a 52 week low of $95.93 and a 52 week high of $128.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.33 and a 200 day moving average of $114.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

In related news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total transaction of $92,678.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert L. Bass sold 4,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.37, for a total value of $537,195.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 77,355 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $8,881,000 after buying an additional 8,152 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 2nd quarter valued at $16,572,000. Tower Bridge Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 1st quarter valued at $6,369,000. Donald L. Hagan LLC lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Best Buy by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 363,130 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $41,753,000 after buying an additional 44,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

