Beyond Finance (BYN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.70 Million

Beyond Finance (CURRENCY:BYN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 15th. Beyond Finance has a total market cap of $6.70 million and $235,716.00 worth of Beyond Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beyond Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.77 or 0.00001612 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Beyond Finance has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002297 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.23 or 0.00076252 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.20 or 0.00122489 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $86.54 or 0.00182138 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,451.05 or 0.99867001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,377.08 or 0.07107502 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $412.57 or 0.00868313 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002839 BTC.

Beyond Finance Profile

Beyond Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,739,305 coins. Beyond Finance’s official Twitter account is @beyondfinanceio

Beyond Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beyond Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beyond Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beyond Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

