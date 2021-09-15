Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Downgraded by Piper Sandler

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) was downgraded by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

BYND has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen began coverage on Beyond Meat in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Argus cut Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Beyond Meat from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Beyond Meat from $130.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.47.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

Beyond Meat stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,001,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,446,823. The company has a current ratio of 17.68, a quick ratio of 15.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. Beyond Meat has a 12-month low of $99.86 and a 12-month high of $221.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $122.79 and its 200-day moving average is $130.64. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.42 and a beta of 1.59.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $149.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.24 million. Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 26.78% and a negative net margin of 20.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Beyond Meat will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 23.6% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,384,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,474,000 after buying an additional 1,602,561 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 13.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,456,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,926,000 after buying an additional 519,411 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,756,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 4,991.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 248,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,109,000 after buying an additional 243,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 33.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 781,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,023,000 after buying an additional 195,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.