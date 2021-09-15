Bezant Reaches Market Cap of $1.44 Million (BZNT)

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded up 23% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. Bezant has a market capitalization of $1.44 million and $371.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bezant has traded down 6.8% against the dollar. One Bezant coin can now be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.35 or 0.00065876 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003009 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $69.14 or 0.00145292 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00013970 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $398.32 or 0.00837091 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.14 or 0.00046524 BTC.

About Bezant

BZNT is a coin. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2018. Bezant’s total supply is 999,999,820 coins and its circulating supply is 878,398,685 coins. Bezant’s official website is bezant.io . The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant . Bezant’s official message board is medium.com/bezant . Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bezant Foundation, established in Singapore, is supported by international veterans from diverse industries that offer a wealth of knowledge, for example, payments, physical & digital asset distribution, platform development, and crypto exchange management. We are targeting strategic regions around the world beginning with S.E.A(South East Asia). Our team offers local experience from different regions and provide not only on-ground knowledge but also different perspectives in helping enterprises to adopt blockchain. “

Bezant Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bezant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bezant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

