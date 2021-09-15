Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corp. Ltd (OTCMKTS:BZQIF) Short Interest Up 377.1% in August

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corp. Ltd (OTCMKTS:BZQIF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 222,800 shares, an increase of 377.1% from the August 15th total of 46,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,114.0 days.

Shares of BZQIF stock opened at $1.05 on Wednesday. Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $1.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.04.

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Company Profile

Bezeq The Israeli Telecommunication Corp. Ltd. engages in providing communication services. It operates through the following segments: Fixed-Line Domestic Communications, Cellular Communications, Internet, International Communications, and NEP, and Multi-Channel Television. The Fixed-Line Domestic Communications segment provides telephony services, internet infrastructure and access services, transmission and data communications services, and wholesale service for use of the Company’s physical infrastructures.

