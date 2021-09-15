Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication (OTCMKTS:BZQIY) Trading Down 3.8%

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corp. Ltd (OTCMKTS:BZQIY)’s stock price dropped 3.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.55 and last traded at $5.55. Approximately 2,257 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 2,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.77.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.55 and its 200 day moving average is $5.32.

About Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication (OTCMKTS:BZQIY)

Bezeq The Israeli Telecommunication Corp. Ltd. engages in providing communication services. It operates through the following segments: Fixed-Line Domestic Communications, Cellular Communications, Internet, International Communications, and NEP, and Multi-Channel Television. The Fixed-Line Domestic Communications segment provides telephony services, internet infrastructure and access services, transmission and data communications services, and wholesale service for use of the Company’s physical infrastructures.

