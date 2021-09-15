BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Brokerages expect BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) to report earnings per share of $0.15 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for BGC Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.14. BGC Partners posted earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that BGC Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.72. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow BGC Partners.

Get BGC Partners alerts:

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. BGC Partners had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The company had revenue of $512.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.05 million.

BGCP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet lowered BGC Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Shares of BGC Partners stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.05. 2,331,634 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,445,288. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.83. BGC Partners has a twelve month low of $2.22 and a twelve month high of $6.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.90%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BGCP. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BGC Partners by 335.3% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 413,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 318,200 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 7.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 692,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 45,333 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC lifted its holdings in BGC Partners by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 1,437,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,944,000 after buying an additional 567,500 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in BGC Partners by 1,226.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 239,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 221,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of BGC Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.32% of the company’s stock.

About BGC Partners

BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid, and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities, and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information, and other back-office services.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BGC Partners (BGCP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BGC Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGC Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.