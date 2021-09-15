BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 113.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,883 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 8,448 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in BHP Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,169,038 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $594,951,000 after buying an additional 187,439 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 11.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,535,028 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $175,906,000 after acquiring an additional 257,110 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 27.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,866,160 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $129,493,000 after purchasing an additional 404,952 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 75.5% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,408,247 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $97,717,000 after purchasing an additional 605,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in BHP Group by 806.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,273,156 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $88,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,686 shares during the last quarter. 5.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BHP opened at $59.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.82. BHP Group has a 12 month low of $46.90 and a 12 month high of $82.07.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $4.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.6%. This is an increase from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. BHP Group’s payout ratio is 118.69%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BHP. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BHP Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. BNP Paribas raised BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised BHP Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays downgraded BHP Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BHP Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,133.50.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

