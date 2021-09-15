Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Sets New 1-Year High at $45.00

Shares of Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $45.00 and last traded at $43.53, with a volume of 8583 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BCYC. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.43.

The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -15.62 and a beta of -0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 9.36 and a quick ratio of 9.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.46 and its 200-day moving average is $30.73.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 50.43% and a negative net margin of 546.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 1,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $65,124.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,893,085.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lee Kalowski sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total transaction of $247,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,447 shares of company stock valued at $4,536,400 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 107.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. 48.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

