Biglari (NYSE:BH.A) Shares Down 3%

Biglari Holdings Inc (NYSE:BH.A) shares traded down 3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $795.00 and last traded at $799.52. 707 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 449% from the average session volume of 129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $824.00.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Biglari from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $832.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $784.13.

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 368 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants and 213 franchised units; and 4 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 48 franchised units.

