Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $97.75.

BILI has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Bilibili in a report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Bilibili from $140.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Bilibili from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bilibili from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Bilibili by 2.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Bilibili by 4.3% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bilibili by 4.4% during the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 4,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Bilibili by 106.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Bilibili by 0.7% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,337,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. 48.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bilibili stock opened at $79.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.71. Bilibili has a fifty-two week low of $40.40 and a fifty-two week high of $157.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The firm has a market cap of $24.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.18 and a beta of 1.19.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($2.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($1.68). Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 23.68% and a negative net margin of 25.45%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.35) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bilibili will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

