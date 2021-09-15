Binamon (BMON) Price Reaches $0.16 on Exchanges

Binamon (CURRENCY:BMON) traded 12.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 15th. One Binamon coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000343 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Binamon has a market capitalization of $18.87 million and $2.44 million worth of Binamon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Binamon has traded 26.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002303 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.72 or 0.00077175 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59.19 or 0.00124409 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.71 or 0.00182232 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,528.21 or 0.99891819 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,405.42 or 0.07157290 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $413.14 or 0.00868301 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002825 BTC.

About Binamon

Binamon’s total supply is 231,713,307 coins and its circulating supply is 115,453,949 coins. Binamon’s official Twitter account is @binamonok

