Binamon (BMON) Trading 19.6% Lower Over Last Week

Binamon (CURRENCY:BMON) traded 13.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 15th. One Binamon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000360 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Binamon has traded down 19.6% against the U.S. dollar. Binamon has a market cap of $19.90 million and $1.53 million worth of Binamon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002316 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.95 or 0.00075011 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60.69 or 0.00126642 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.70 or 0.00187158 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,548.83 or 0.07404980 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,883.19 or 0.99912919 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $430.18 or 0.00897621 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002829 BTC.

Binamon Coin Profile

Binamon’s total supply is 231,713,307 coins and its circulating supply is 115,453,949 coins. Binamon’s official Twitter account is @binamonok

Buying and Selling Binamon

