Binemon Price Tops $0.0205 on Major Exchanges (BIN)

Binemon (CURRENCY:BIN) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 15th. Binemon has a market capitalization of $17.15 million and approximately $3.91 million worth of Binemon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Binemon coin can currently be bought for $0.0205 or 0.00000043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Binemon has traded 7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002107 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002296 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.87 or 0.00075525 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.84 or 0.00121791 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $85.66 or 0.00180386 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,407.84 or 0.99832022 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,385.94 or 0.07130155 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $412.01 or 0.00867613 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002839 BTC.

Binemon Coin Profile

Binemon’s total supply is 985,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 835,000,000 coins. Binemon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Binemon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binemon directly using U.S. dollars.

