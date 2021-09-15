Bintex Futures Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $57,874.00 (BNTX)

Bintex Futures (CURRENCY:BNTX) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 15th. Bintex Futures has a market cap of $115,944.12 and $57,874.00 worth of Bintex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bintex Futures coin can currently be purchased for $1.15 or 0.00002401 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bintex Futures has traded 0% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bintex Futures alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002302 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.05 or 0.00075216 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58.23 or 0.00121502 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $85.61 or 0.00178632 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,419.03 or 0.07134060 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,818.34 or 0.99776586 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $413.91 or 0.00863661 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002835 BTC.

About Bintex Futures

Bintex Futures’ total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,754 coins. Bintex Futures’ official message board is medium.com/@bintexfutures . Bintex Futures’ official Twitter account is @Bintexfutures and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bintex Futures is bintexfutures.com

Buying and Selling Bintex Futures

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bintex Futures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bintex Futures should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bintex Futures using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bintex Futures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bintex Futures and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.