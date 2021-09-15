Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $8.32 Per Share

Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Bio-Techne in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 13th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $8.32 for the year. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $480.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TECH. Argus lifted their price objective on Bio-Techne from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $430.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $459.91.

Shares of TECH opened at $509.89 on Wednesday. Bio-Techne has a 12-month low of $228.66 and a 12-month high of $522.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $481.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $435.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a PE ratio of 146.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.13.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.40. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $259.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.00 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.34%.

In other Bio-Techne news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 12,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.67, for a total transaction of $5,619,975.66. Also, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 6,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.94, for a total transaction of $3,503,797.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,445 shares of company stock worth $30,456,610. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,228,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,354,260,000 after purchasing an additional 654,082 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,733,181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,680,902,000 after purchasing an additional 21,019 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Bio-Techne by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,215,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $547,374,000 after acquiring an additional 319,530 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its position in Bio-Techne by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,086,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $489,041,000 after acquiring an additional 20,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Bio-Techne by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 826,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $315,641,000 after acquiring an additional 95,645 shares in the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

