BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) will announce earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.38) and the highest is ($0.24). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.26) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.22) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.34) to ($1.05). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.27) to ($0.40). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover BioCryst Pharmaceuticals.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 5,272.40% and a negative net margin of 270.53%. The business had revenue of $49.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.37 million.

BCRX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.45.

Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.41 on Wednesday, reaching $15.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,114,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,677,923. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $18.48. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.56 and a beta of 2.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.18.

In other news, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 74,000 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total value of $1,116,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 31,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 15,928 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and discovery of novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. It focuses on the oral treatments for rare diseases in which significant unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme plays the key role in the biological pathway of the disease.

