Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA) Short Interest Down 75.0% in August

Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the August 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

BFRA stock opened at $5.50 on Wednesday. Biofrontera has a 1 year low of $4.67 and a 1 year high of $9.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.00 and a 200 day moving average of $6.03. The company has a market cap of $155.97 million, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.58.

Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.17 million for the quarter. Biofrontera had a negative net margin of 59.70% and a negative return on equity of 119.88%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biofrontera during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biofrontera in the 1st quarter worth about $125,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biofrontera in the 1st quarter worth about $191,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Biofrontera by 1,570.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 73,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biofrontera during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Biofrontera

Biofrontera AG engages in the development, sale and distribution of dermatological drugs and medical cosmetics for the care, protection and treatment of the skin. Its products include Ameluz, BF-RhodolesXepi and Belixos. The company was founded by Hermann Lübbert in 1997 and is headquartered in Leverkusen, Germany.

