Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target Lowered to $360.00 at Bank of America

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Bank of America from $400.00 to $360.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.63% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BIIB. William Blair upgraded shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. upgraded shares of Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Biogen from $359.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $384.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Biogen from $453.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.64.

NASDAQ BIIB traded up $4.97 on Wednesday, hitting $300.92. 25,608 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,461,851. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Biogen has a 1-year low of $223.25 and a 1-year high of $468.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $335.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $309.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. Biogen had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $10.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Biogen will post 18.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Biogen in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Biogen in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Biogen in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Biogen in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Biogen in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

