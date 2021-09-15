Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) by 19.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,738 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,861 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.09% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical worth $5,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 4.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,578,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,272,000 after buying an additional 247,254 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 7.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,783,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,608,000 after purchasing an additional 258,603 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 0.9% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,564,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,306,000 after purchasing an additional 22,348 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 20.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,456,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,556,000 after purchasing an additional 251,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 46.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,187,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,145,000 after purchasing an additional 375,612 shares during the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $69.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $92.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.27.

Shares of BHVN stock opened at $135.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.81. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a twelve month low of $57.70 and a twelve month high of $139.50.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($3.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.77) by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $92.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.85 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 858.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.55) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -12.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

