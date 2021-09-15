BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) by 115.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,731 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $3,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the first quarter worth $735,723,000. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 4.2% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,821,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,483,000 after purchasing an additional 193,521 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 31.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,074,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,559,000 after purchasing an additional 500,085 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 10.9% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,582,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,767,000 after purchasing an additional 155,682 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 11.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 742,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,112,000 after purchasing an additional 74,312 shares during the period. 14.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on BNTX. SVB Leerink raised their target price on BioNTech from $159.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group raised their target price on BioNTech from $111.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, August 8th. Redburn Partners reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $146.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on BioNTech in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $248.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioNTech presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.62.

BioNTech stock opened at $334.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $81.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52 and a beta of -1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $321.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.83. BioNTech SE has a 52 week low of $58.81 and a 52 week high of $464.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $10.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.35 by $2.42. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. BioNTech had a return on equity of 159.73% and a net margin of 52.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12599.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that BioNTech SE will post 37.71 EPS for the current year.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

