Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on the stock from C$6.50 to C$8.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock. Birchcliff Energy traded as high as $5.27 and last traded at $5.23, with a volume of 575594 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.83.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC increased their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$5.75 to C$6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$6.55 to C$6.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$5.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.44.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.21.

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $157.64 million during the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 13.77%.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.0159 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

About Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF)

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of petroleum and natural gas reserves. Its properties include Peace River Arch and Montney/Doig Resource Play. The company was founded by Myles R. Bosman, Gordon W. Cameron, Bruno P. Geremia, Laurence A. Shaw, Werner A.

