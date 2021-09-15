Bismuth (BIS) Price Hits $0.18 on Top Exchanges

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded up 60.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. Bismuth has a total market cap of $3.95 million and $164.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bismuth coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000373 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Bismuth has traded up 93.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bismuth alerts:

GoChain (GO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002946 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00008814 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Bismuth Coin Profile

Bismuth uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 29,276,872 coins and its circulating supply is 22,149,339 coins. The official message board for Bismuth is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20 . Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bismuth’s official website is bismuth.cz

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

Buying and Selling Bismuth

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bismuth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bismuth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bismuth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bismuth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.