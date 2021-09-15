BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) Trading Up 7.5%

BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM)’s stock price was up 7.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.07 and last traded at $10.89. Approximately 55,958 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,652,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.13.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $680.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.18 and a beta of 1.83.

BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $445.11 million for the quarter. BIT Mining had a negative net margin of 6.27% and a negative return on equity of 14.90%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BIT Mining in the second quarter worth $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of BIT Mining in the second quarter worth $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of BIT Mining in the second quarter worth $57,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BIT Mining in the second quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BIT Mining in the second quarter worth $175,000. 13.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM)

BIT Mining Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining enterprise. Its business covers cryptocurrency mining, mining pool, data center operation, and mining machine manufacturing. The company utilizes cryptocurrency mining machines and hydroelectric cryptocurrency mines, the sole purpose of which is to mine bitcoin.

