Bitblocks Market Capitalization Tops $383,027.14 (BBK)

Bitblocks (CURRENCY:BBK) traded 51% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 15th. Bitblocks has a total market capitalization of $383,027.14 and $199.00 worth of Bitblocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitblocks has traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitblocks coin can currently be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitblocks alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,421.72 or 0.99915447 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.42 or 0.00066901 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00008314 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.15 or 0.00072539 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00007299 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001567 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001143 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002084 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00006210 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Bitblocks Profile

Bitblocks (CRYPTO:BBK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 5th, 2018. Bitblocks’ total supply is 273,203,440 coins and its circulating supply is 263,886,015 coins. Bitblocks’ official Twitter account is @BitBlocks_ . The official website for Bitblocks is bitblocksproject.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBlocks is an hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Bitblocks

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitblocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitblocks should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitblocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitblocks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitblocks and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.