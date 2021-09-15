Bitcloud 24-Hour Volume Tops $5.00 (BTDX)

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 15th. Bitcloud has a total market cap of $179,916.09 and approximately $5.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcloud has traded 13.2% lower against the dollar. One Bitcloud coin can currently be bought for $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,098.26 or 1.00184852 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.67 or 0.00070131 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $438.00 or 0.00912316 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00008424 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $206.53 or 0.00430190 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $144.68 or 0.00301360 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002133 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001108 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004553 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.12 or 0.00071079 BTC.

About Bitcloud

BTDX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 37,451,037 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcloud is bit-cloud.cc . Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcloud 2.0 is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. BTDX features a second layer network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitcloud Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcloud should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

